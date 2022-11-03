Warriors share league championship, seeded first in D-IV playoffs

Home playoff game Nov. 11

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s football team completed the Warriors’ regular season Oct. 28 with a 20-6 home victory against Rancho Buena Vista, which gave Fallbrook a share of the Valley League championship.

The win gave the Warriors a 4-1 Valley League record along with a 7‑3 overall figure. San Pasqual was also 4-1 in Valley League p...