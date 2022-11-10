Veterans Day: It's all about 'coming home'

An Alaska Adventure Project group poses for a picture while hiking Deer Mountain' Will Birchall is far left.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Army veteran William Birchall has a new appreciation of life following a volunteer trip in late August with the Alaska Adventure Project.

The program, started by a Marine infantry machine gunner, is intended to benefit veterans that have injuries from military service, from physically capable to fully disabled.

"I guarantee that veterans will benefit from this program," Birchall said. "It will build mindfulness, confidence and accomplishment when there may be mental and/or physical issues."

A Fallbrook contractor, Birchall said his trip impacted him...