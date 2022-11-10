Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Fired Kaiser workers file lawsuit over religious exemption denials

 
Last updated 11/11/2022 at 2:16pm

Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Employees fired by Kaiser are asked to stand during a meeting Nov. 2 at Four Twelve Church in Murrieta.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

A press conference in Murrieta on Nov. 2 was more like a revival or praise meeting, with former employees of Kaiser Permanente – fired because they would not take the Covid-19 vaccine – rejoicing and thanking God.

There was very little press presence in the full sanctuary. Most of the crowd, who came from various parts of the state, were vocal about their faith because they are Christians and are amon...



