How to be smart about credit

Rebecca Gramuglia

Special to the Village News

Rising interest rates can be daunting, especially when it comes to maintaining your credit score. National Get Smart About Credit Day was Oct. 20, so it’s time to build – and maintain – responsible credit habits.

Here are three credit-savvy tips.

1. Pay on time. Payment history is the largest factor in your credit score, making up 35% of the total – according to FICO. Missed payments can last up to seven years on your credit report, so you’ll want to make sure you’re paying your bills on time, even if it’s only the minimum. By...