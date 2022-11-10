Singh settlement amount nearly $400,000
Last updated 11/11/2022 at 2:45pm
Following a closed session at the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 7, the board announced that it has negotiated a settlement and exit plan with Superintendent Candace Singh.
Board President Suzanne Lundin explained that the settlement – for nearly $400,000 – ended what would have been a protracted and expensive legal battle. The board voted to approve the settlement agreement by a 4-1 vote.
According to Lundin, there is no insurance for these matters.
The lawsuit that the board avoided centered around the superintendent's recent allegations...
