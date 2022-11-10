Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News 

Singh settlement amount nearly $400,000

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/11/2022 at 2:45pm

Courtesy photo

FUESD Superintendent Candace Singh

Following a closed session at the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 7, the board announced that it has negotiated a settlement and exit plan with Superintendent Candace Singh.

Board President Suzanne Lundin explained that the settlement – for nearly $400,000 – ended what would have been a protracted and expensive legal battle. The board voted to approve the settlement agreement by a 4-1 vote.

According to Lundin, there is no insurance for these matters.

The lawsuit that the board avoided centered around the superintendent's recent allegations...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/12/2022 09:39