Singh settlement amount nearly $400,000

By Rick Monroe Special to the Village News

Following a closed session at the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 7, the board announced that it has negotiated a settlement and exit plan with Superintendent Candace Singh.

Board President Suzanne Lundin explained that the settlement – for nearly $400,000 – ended what would have been a protracted and expensive legal battle. The board voted to approve the settlement agreement by a 4-1 vote.

According to Lundin, there is no insurance for these matters.

The lawsuit that the board avoided centered around the superintendent's recent allegations...