Theatre Talk: Tis the season for Christmas shows

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

The holidays have officially arrived. Local director Mary Fry is kicking off the season by featuring 30 of our local actors, all between the ages of 7 and 18. CTK Kings Players is in rehearsal for "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." Performances will be Dec. 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m., at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook; 760-728-3256.

Scripps Ranch Theatre is opening this week with "Extreme Home Makeover" at 9783 Avenue of Nations. Based on the once popular tv show, "Ex...