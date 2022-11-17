'Fear is the fuel for pain,' says expert

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

Fear is an incredibly powerful emotion that when lessened and/or eliminated from the picture can bring about profound positive change in human lives. What many people may not realize is that a correlation between fear and pain has been researched with interesting results.

The research findings have led to Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT), which is "an evidence-based treatment for chronic pain."* It centers on "retraining the brain" to reduce and in some cases, eliminate cyclic pain.

Paulina Assaf, ASW, director of operations at Pain Reprocessing...