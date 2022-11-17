Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

'Fear is the fuel for pain,' says expert

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:26pm

Paulin Assaf is the director of operations at Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center in Los Angeles. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

Fear is an incredibly powerful emotion that when lessened and/or eliminated from the picture can bring about profound positive change in human lives. What many people may not realize is that a correlation between fear and pain has been researched with interesting results.

The research findings have led to Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT), which is "an evidence-based treatment for chronic pain."* It centers on "retraining the brain" to reduce and in some cases, eliminate cyclic pain.

Paulina Assaf, ASW, director of operations at Pain Reprocessing...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 
https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/17/2022 21:27