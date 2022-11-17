Xeriscaping for the gardens of the future

Part II

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

This information aims to help you consider changing your landscape, whether you do it yourself or work with a professional. The key is planning the new direction in saving water, having a pleasant garden setting, and enjoying a sustainable atmosphere.

A simple process is to work with a plan of action and education. Let's begin with a clean-up of trash, weeds, dead plants, old garden furniture, and non-essential items sprinkled around the landscape.

· With a basic plan, you can take one section at a time and make it teamwork with family and fri...