Xeriscaping for the gardens of the future
Part II
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:53pm
Roger Boddaert
Special to the Village News
This information aims to help you consider changing your landscape, whether you do it yourself or work with a professional. The key is planning the new direction in saving water, having a pleasant garden setting, and enjoying a sustainable atmosphere.
A simple process is to work with a plan of action and education. Let's begin with a clean-up of trash, weeds, dead plants, old garden furniture, and non-essential items sprinkled around the landscape.
· With a basic plan, you can take one section at a time and make it teamwork with family and fri...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)