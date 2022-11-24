Palomar Foundation announces Giving Tuesday Campaign

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar College Foundation is gearing up for this year's Giving Tuesday fund-raiser, an annual opportunity for members of the community to give back and support higher education. Giving Tuesday is scheduled for Nov. 29.

"Every year, it's exciting and humbling to see people come together for our students, and we are looking forward to what Giving Tuesday will bring in 2022," said Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, Palomar's Superintendent/President.

The funds raised on Giving Tuesday will support the Foundation's core programs – scholarships, textbook assistance and emergency grants...