Conservative candidates win Fallbrook school board races

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The two school districts serving Fallbrook will have some major challenges and agenda items to address in the coming weeks. The two boards will install new trustees at their respective meetings, both on Dec. 12.

Three incumbents in the Fallbrook Union High School District decided not to run for re-election and they will be replaced by two newcomers, each supported by conservative groups.

There were no candidates for District 2, which serves the Camp Pendleton area, so new trustees Courtney Hilborn and Paul Christensen will begin their tenure on a boa...