Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook's Finest recognized by FUHSD

 
Last updated 11/25/2022 at 7:32pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Fallbrook's Finest for October were recognized by Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez at the Nov. 7 meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District. The employees selected were Jose Olvera, counselor at FHS; 1st Sgt. Michael Stout, USMC, JROTC instructor; and Emily Toone, director of education services for the district.

Board members saluted the trio with a certificate.

"Mr. Olvera has been a wonderful addition to our counseling team," the superintendent said. "He is always ready to help, a wonderful communicator, always prepared, organized and ta...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

