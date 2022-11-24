Fallbrook's Finest recognized by FUHSD

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Fallbrook's Finest for October were recognized by Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez at the Nov. 7 meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District. The employees selected were Jose Olvera, counselor at FHS; 1st Sgt. Michael Stout, USMC, JROTC instructor; and Emily Toone, director of education services for the district.

Board members saluted the trio with a certificate.

"Mr. Olvera has been a wonderful addition to our counseling team," the superintendent said. "He is always ready to help, a wonderful communicator, always prepared, organized and ta...