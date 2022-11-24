Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Legacy makes a difference in people's lives

 
Last updated 11/25/2022 at 7:18pm

Representatives from several area nonprofits pose for a photo after receiving grants from Legacy Endowment Community Foundation, Nov. 16.

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Legacy Endowment Community Foundation held its fifth annual Endowment Celebration Nov. 16 for both donors and beneficiaries in Pala Mesa Resort's Ballroom.

Executive Director Jean Larsen gave an update on the foundation's investment status; Legacy has $14 million in invested assets and has granted $10 million to area nonprofits since 1994.

The funds are invested for long-range perpetual yield, Larsen said, so they are surviving years' long bounces in the financial market. "I love doing this [event] around Thanksgiving," she added, "We're giving thanks,"

T...



