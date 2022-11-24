No big changes in student numbers in FUHSD

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Enrollment at the three schools in the Fallbrook Union High School District has remained relatively constant the past several years. Trustees reviewed a report by Brenda Mefford, chief business officer for the district, at their Nov. 7 board meeting.

Her slide presentation showed current enrollment at Fallbrook High School was 1,924, compared to 1,959 in 2021-2022 and 1,964 in 2020-2021. Going back to the prior five years, attendance ranged from 1,985 in 2019-2020 to 2,050 in 2016-2017. There was a slight decrease in all but two school years.

The oth...