Sheriff-Elect appoints senior staff

New executive appointments within Sheriff's Department

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The next Sheriff of San Diego County is beginning to form her leadership team with a new undersheriff and assistant sheriff.

Sheriff-elect Kelly A. Martinez is appointing Assistant Sheriff Rich Williams as her second in command.

Williams began his career in 1992 working at various detention facilities. His first patrol assignment was at the San Marcos Sheriff's Station. He was promoted to Sergeant and Lieutenant working undercover assignments, as well as supervising staff at courthouses, inmate transportation, patrol stations, personnel and homicide.

As captain, he c...