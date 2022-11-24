Lady Warriors second at league cross country meet

Five Fallbrook runners earn all-league honors

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's girls placed second at the Valley League cross country championship meet Nov. 3 at Kit Carson Park, and five Warriors earned all-league recognition.

Cross country team scores are derived from the positions of a school's first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to opponents' scores. The Mission Hills girls had the winning score of 36 points; Fallbrook was second with 62 points; San Pasqual had the third-place total of 64 points; Ramona had 96 points; Escondido obtained 112 points for fifth,...