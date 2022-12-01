SDG&E wins award for outstanding reliability in the west & grid sustainability

SAN DIEGO – Every day, 3.6 million people in San Diego and southern Orange counties depend on San Diego Gas & Electric Company to provide reliable energy service to their homes and businesses. In recognition of SDG&E’s continued superior performance and innovation in the utility industry, PA Consulting honored the company with two of its most prestigious awards: Outstanding Reliability Performance in the West Region Metropolitan Service Area, also known as the “Best in the West,” and Outstanding Grid Sustainability.

