Warrior harriers 15th at CIF meet

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 8:07am

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The CIF San Diego Section cross-country championship meet took place Saturday, Nov. 12, on the Morley Field course in San Diego, and Fallbrook High School’s boys finished 15th among Division II schools.

“I think we’ve had a pretty successful day today,” Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias said. “I’m pleased. It actually made...