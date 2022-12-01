Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Yellow Jackets defeat Warriors for CIF grid championship

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 8:15am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Palo Verde Valley High School defeated Fallbrook High School to win the CIF San Diego Section Division IV football championship.

The Yellow Jackets scored on five of their nine possessions in the 33‑14 victory Nov. 25 at Escondido High School. Two of the other four possessions ended as the half expired; Palo Verde only punted twice a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/02/2022 21:49