Roses are still blooming in December

Frank Brines

Master Rosarian

Perhaps gardeners are among the first to experience the effects of climate change. Gardeners have increasingly been experiencing diseases and critters never before seen in the region. Many are results of the changing climate which brings new and unfamiliar environments from other regions.

One recent example of this, in my opinion, is the cancellation of the Palm Desert Rose Show Saturday, Nov. 12. Major rose exhibitors allegedly informed the show committee that their roses suffered severe damage from chilli thrips and the unusual high-temperature fall weather....