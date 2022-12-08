Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Roses are still blooming in December

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2022 at 2:40pm

Village News/Adobe Stock photo

Frank Brines

Master Rosarian

Perhaps gardeners are among the first to experience the effects of climate change. Gardeners have increasingly been experiencing diseases and critters never before seen in the region. Many are results of the changing climate which brings new and unfamiliar environments from other regions.

One recent example of this, in my opinion, is the cancellation of the Palm Desert Rose Show Saturday, Nov. 12. Major rose exhibitors allegedly informed the show committee that their roses suffered severe damage from chilli thrips and the unusual high-temperature fall weather....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/08/2022 14:06