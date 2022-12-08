Silvergate Fallbrook receives 2023 Caring Super Star Award

Staffers at Silvergate Fallbrook celebrate their third consecutive win of the prestigious Caring Super Star award from Caring.com, an online review site whose clients rate senior living communities throughout the United States. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook announced the retirement community received the prestigious 2023 Caring Super Star Award for outstanding care in senior living by Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service and the nation's top site for retirement community reviews.

It is the third award for excellence that Silvergate has garnered in the last year, including one from SeniorAdvisor.com and San Diego Union Tribune whose readers cast their votes for "Favorite" in the region.

"We strive daily to provide the highest quality care and services for our residents, and this award validat...