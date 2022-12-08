'Tis the season to prevent holiday decoration fires

If using candles, keep them away from anything that could burn, and place them out of reach from pets and children. Village News/Metro photo

LOS ANGELES – This holiday season, the Red Cross Los Angeles Region encourages everyone to follow simple steps to prevent home fires from holiday decorations. Most home fires involving candles happen in December, when one in five home decoration fires also occur.

"As more of us light candles to celebrate the holidays, we want to ensure everyone stays safe from home fires – the nation's most frequent disaster," Guillermo Sanchez, preparedness manager for the Red Cross Los Angeles Region, said. "Help protect your family by using battery-operated candles, testing your smoke alarms monthly...