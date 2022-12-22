California offers property tax deferment for some homeowners

SACRAMENTO – With the rising cost of living in the Golden State and the lasting impacts of the pandemic, everyone knows someone who is struggling to make ends meet. The challenge can be greatest for retirees on a fixed income and people with a disability that prevents them from working. California offers property tax deferment for some of these vulnerable homeowners.

State Controller Betty T. Yee administers the Property Tax Postponement Program to allow homeowners who are older adults, blind or disabled to defer payment of residential property taxes. Applicants must meet income‚ equit...