FUESD After School holiday celebrations

FALLBROOK – This week, in celebration of the holidays, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District After School Program delivered 820 cookies to all the schools in the district for After School students to decorate and enjoy before the holiday break.

In addition, the Boys and Girls Club/FUESD After School staff hosted holiday parties for students at each school. William H. Frazier Elementary even had a surprise visit from The Grinch himself.

FUESD Expanded Learning Opportunities Director Lillian Perez shared her excitement for this week's activities, "We are grateful that through our...