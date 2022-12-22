Eight easy holiday centerpiece ideas

The holiday season is a great time to make any home a bit more merry and bright. Most individuals let their personalities show through their home decor, and holiday decorating is just as personal as decorating throughout the rest of the year.

The main living areas of a home get the most decorating attention, with a Christmas tree or menorah taking a prominent position in the front window. Garlands, candles and other accouterments also may dress up spaces. However, when it comes to holiday hosting, attention also should be given to the dining table – which can benefit from a festive center...