Sleigh bells ring; You recycling?

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

Santa Claus, jingle bells, gifts, packages and – recycling?

Yes! The holidays are a great time of the year to put your recycling skills to work, from all that wrapping paper to gift boxes and even our Christmas trees – if you are using a real tree.

And, in the holiday spirit of giving, the County Department of Public Works would like to give you some tips on what to recycle and how to do it properly. That way you can even give something back to Mother Earth in this season of giving.

Christmas trees

We all love our beautiful Chri...