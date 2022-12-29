Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BUSD approves guaranteed CSUSM admission agreement

 
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:27pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved an agreement guaranteeing admission into Cal State University San Marcos for BUSD students who meet the defined criteria.

The BUSD board voted 5-0 Dec. 14 to approve the Memorandum of Understanding between the Bonsall district and CSUSM for guaranteed admission. The MOU and guaranteed admission agreement will be effective beginning with the Class of 2023 graduates.

“This is a big one,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “I’m really excited for the students.”

BUSD and Palomar College alread...



