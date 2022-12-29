Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Rainbow MWD reviews a productive year

 
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:41pm

A Sheriff's helicopter uses Rainbow's heli-hydrant, the first year round source of firefighting water for helicopters in San Diego County. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Every year the mission at Rainbow MWD is to provide our customers with reliable, high quality water and water reclamation service in a fiscally sustainable manner. To that end, the board and staff at Rainbow had a series of notable accomplishments for 2022.

While our main focus is on water supply and sanitation, our location in the urban/wildland interface makes fire safety a key objective. The District's Rapid Aerial Water Supply system – or heli-hydrant – was recognized as the 2022 Innovative Project of the Year by the California Special Districts Association.

This pro...



