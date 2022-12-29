Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Tis the season for giving at St. Peter's School

 
Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:40pm

Jordan Verdin, founder of Humanity Showers, and Sommer Walker, co-founder of The Community Stack pose with the donation of 400 pairs of socks from the students at Saint Peter's Catholic School.

FALLBROOK – At St. Peter's Catholic school here in Fallbrook, the students hold a monthly service project. In November, they focused their service project on "Saints and Socks." Their goal was to collect 250 pairs of socks but, through their generosity and determination, the student body collected more than 400 pairs.

Kim Bruno, Saint Peter's third grade teacher, reached out to the Fallbrook charity The Community Stack to ask for assistance in distributing the socks to people in need. Sommer Walker and Kimberly Reath, co-founders of The Community Stack, jumped at the opportunity to assis...



