BUSD approves fine arts block grant expenditure plan

Last updated 1/4/2023 at 4:05pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved an expenditure plan for block grants covering arts, music and instructional materials.

A 5-0 board vote Wednesday, Dec. 14, approved the BUSD Arts, Music and Instructional Materials Discretionary Block Grant Expenditure Plan. The school district will be receiving $1,310,465 in funding.

“Every single student in our district has access to the arts now,” Joseph Clevenger, superintendent of BUSD, said.

Although the Arts, Music and Instructional Materials Discretionary Block Grant is one-time funding, th...