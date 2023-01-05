Supervisors approve donation for long-term vegetation fire retardant

Joe Naiman

Donations to San Diego County which exceed $5,000 in value must be approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, but the acceptance of $200,000 from the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County was approved by the county supervisors Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with Jim Desmond absent, authorized the acceptance of the $200,000 donation, authorized board chair Nathan Fletcher to sign a letter of appreciation to the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County on behalf of the board and the county, established appropriations of $200,000 in...