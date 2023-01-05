Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Supervisors approve donation for long-term vegetation fire retardant

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2023 at 3:49pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Donations to San Diego County which exceed $5,000 in value must be approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, but the acceptance of $200,000 from the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County was approved by the county supervisors Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with Jim Desmond absent, authorized the acceptance of the $200,000 donation, authorized board chair Nathan Fletcher to sign a letter of appreciation to the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County on behalf of the board and the county, established appropriations of $200,000 in...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022