Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palmerin wins J.U.M.P. tournament

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2023 at 4:12pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Angie Palmerin participated in the J.U.M.P. by InterContinental San Diego tennis tournament Monday, Dec. 19, at the Barnes Tennis Center and won the girls 16-and-under division.

“It felt great,” Palmerin said.

J.U.M.P. stands for Junior tournament Underwriting Master Plan. Beginning tournament players can participate in the J.U.M.P. round-robin tournaments which do not have an entry fee.

Palmerin is a junior at Fallbrook High School and has played three years of CIF tennis for Fallbrook High, including the Valley League tournament, the CIF team tourn...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/06/2023 21:12