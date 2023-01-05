Palmerin wins J.U.M.P. tournament

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Angie Palmerin participated in the J.U.M.P. by InterContinental San Diego tennis tournament Monday, Dec. 19, at the Barnes Tennis Center and won the girls 16-and-under division.

“It felt great,” Palmerin said.

J.U.M.P. stands for Junior tournament Underwriting Master Plan. Beginning tournament players can participate in the J.U.M.P. round-robin tournaments which do not have an entry fee.

Palmerin is a junior at Fallbrook High School and has played three years of CIF tennis for Fallbrook High, including the Valley League tournament, the CIF team tourn...