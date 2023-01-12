Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sandbags available for upcoming storms

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/11/2023 at 7:53pm

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego and Cal Fire are offering sandbags to residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas as another round of storms prepares to hit the region. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds.

The county already saw wet weather earlier this week and forecasters say more rain and wind may arrive this weekend.

To forestall any potential flooding or soil erosion, people in the unincorporated areas can stop by at any one of several fire stations to fill sandbags or get bags. Call ahead of time to check...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/12/2023 14:05