Sandbags available for upcoming storms

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego and Cal Fire are offering sandbags to residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas as another round of storms prepares to hit the region. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds.

The county already saw wet weather earlier this week and forecasters say more rain and wind may arrive this weekend.

To forestall any potential flooding or soil erosion, people in the unincorporated areas can stop by at any one of several fire stations to fill sandbags or get bags. Call ahead of time to check...