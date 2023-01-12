Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Volunteers are key components of FLC's outreach into North San Diego County

 
Last updated 1/11/2023 at 7:51pm

Fallbrook Land Conservancy Trails Committee volunteers put in steps at Gird Valley Preserve. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Every month the Fallbrook Land Conservancy posts on its homepage, https://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org/, volunteer opportunities designed to enhance the quality of life in the community.

Susan Liebes, board chair for the local conservation organization, explained that the five active parts of the FLC volunteer effort are Native Plant Restoration Team, Save Our Forest, Wildlife Sculpture Garden Committee, Trails Committee and Old Highway 395 Cleanup Group. All these groups draw on residents that range in age from very young elementary school students up through those in th...



