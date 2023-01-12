Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez takes office

Becomes San Diego County's 31st sheriff

Kelly A. Martinez is the new sheriff of San Diego County as of Monday, Jan. 2. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – Kelly A. Martinez officially took office as the new sheriff for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Monday, Jan. 2.

On Dec. 16, Martinez took the formal oath as San Diego County's 31st sheriff.

A ceremonial swearing-in event took place Monday, Jan. 9, where she will take her oath of office before the public.

"I am honored to have been elected as the next Sheriff of San Diego County," Martinez said. "There is no greater responsibility than to be entrusted with the safety of the public. I am committed to fulfilling that obligation and I am grateful for the opportunity. I...