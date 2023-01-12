Tips to drive safely, avoid flooding in rainy conditions

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

The San Diego County's Department of Public Works road division and the Office of Emergency Services remind residents to drive safely and be flood ready.

The National Weather Service is forecasting milder rain conditions in San Diego than the central and northern part of the state, but safety precautions always apply on wet roads.

The following 10 tips are important when driving in rainy conditions:

1. Slow down to avoid getting into an accident. Remember, it takes longer to stop when roads are wet. Allow yourself at least an e...