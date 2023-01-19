Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Miller named to dean's list for fall 2022

 
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – University of the Cumberlands announced the students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester, including Christian Miller of Fallbrook, in recognition of their academic performance.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, the university is an institution of regional distinction offering qu...



