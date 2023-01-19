Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Pala Casino announces new express shuttle service

Including 16 pickup locations throughout San Diego County

 
Last updated 1/19/2023 at 6:04pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced the new Pala Casino Express shuttle service. The round-trip luxury motorcoach service will begin operations Monday, Jan. 16, and will include pickups throughout San Diego County.

The departing locations include Carlsbad, Clairemont, Chula Vista, Encinitas, Escondido, Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista, Mira Mesa, National City, Oceanside, Otay Ranch area, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos, San Diego (Downtown), San Marcos and Vista.

The Pala Casino Express will offer morning and afternoon departures, operating five days per week, Monday through Friday. Th...



