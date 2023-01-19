Learn more about thyroid cancer

Learning about the thyroid and thyroid cancer can help individuals recognize their own risk factors for the disease; women are three times more likely to develop thyroid cancer, one type of which can start at any age. Village News/Metro photo

A small, butterfly-shaped gland known as the thyroid is responsible for a host of functions in the body. When that gland is not working properly, such as when cancer has taken hold, individuals may experience a range of side effects. Learning about the thyroid and thyroid cancer can help individuals recognize their own risk factors for the disease.

The thyroid gland

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the thyroid sends out hormones that control activities in the body, including breathing and pumping blood. The gland also regulates certain metabolic functions, such as contro...