Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Learn more about thyroid cancer

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/19/2023 at 5:45pm

Learning about the thyroid and thyroid cancer can help individuals recognize their own risk factors for the disease; women are three times more likely to develop thyroid cancer, one type of which can start at any age. Village News/Metro photo

A small, butterfly-shaped gland known as the thyroid is responsible for a host of functions in the body. When that gland is not working properly, such as when cancer has taken hold, individuals may experience a range of side effects. Learning about the thyroid and thyroid cancer can help individuals recognize their own risk factors for the disease.

The thyroid gland

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the thyroid sends out hormones that control activities in the body, including breathing and pumping blood. The gland also regulates certain metabolic functions, such as contro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/19/2023 19:23