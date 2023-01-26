Saturday Academy students make piñatas
Last updated 1/30/2023 at 9:55am
FALLBROOK – The FUHSD Saturday Academy’s December Spanish Language Development 1 classes created piñatas before Christmas. First, teacher Lisa Comer visited the Village News office to pick up leftover newspapers to use for the project.
The students are in grades 9-12 and make flowers, stars and a variety of animal piñatas. They just finished another round of piñ...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)