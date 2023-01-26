New county study advances ways to close digital divide in unincorporated area

Donna Durckel

County of San Diego Communications Office

A recent analysis of census data as part of the County Comprehensive Broadband Plan showed that approximately 37,000 households in the unincorporated area of San Diego don’t have a broadband internet subscription. This places them at a disadvantage when it comes to things such as online education, healthcare services or emergency notifications.

The report is the latest effort by the county to address inadequate broadband infrastructure and access in its communities and can be found at https://engage.sandiegocounty.gov/broadband.

