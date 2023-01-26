Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Vallecitos seeks applicants for Trustee Area 1 seat

 
Last updated 1/30/2023 at 8:26am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District is seeking Trustee Area 1 residents who desire to serve on the school board.

Applications to fill the vacancy are available in the Vallecitos School District office. The deadline to apply is Feb. 10. Trustee Area 1 is in the north central part of the district and is on both sides of Interstate 15.

In June 2019, the Vallecitos board transitioned trustee elections from at large to by trustee area. The board members were allowed to keep their at-large seats until the expiration of their terms. The boundaries utilized the 201...



