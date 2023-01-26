Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Bausch, Collings, Gomez named league players of the year

17 Warriors receive all-league honors

 
Last updated 1/30/2023 at 9:36am

Fallbrook's Chris Bausch escapes Rancho Buena Vista's defense to run the ball up the field. The Warriors beat the Longhorns 20-6, Oct. 28, 2022, to share the league championship with San Pasqual.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Valley League football coaches who selected the 2022 all-league teams designated 17 Fallbrook High School players for all-league recognition while conferring league player of the year designation upon three Warriors.

Chris Bausch was chosen as the league's Offensive Player of the Year and the Valley League first-team offense members also included Sean Farish and James Jones. Kaleb Collings shared league Defensive Player of the Year honors with San Pasqual's Peter Decelles while Fallbrook players George Aguilar, Angel Angulo, Thomas McSheehy, Trent Pack,...



