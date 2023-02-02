Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Don Diego Scholarship Foundation opens 2023 College Scholarship applications

 
Last updated 2/1/2023 at 9:53am



DEL MAR – Don Diego Scholarship Foundation offers $65,500 in 2023 college scholarships to exceptional students who reside in the San Diego area and have participated in the San Diego County Fair and/or other activities associated with the Del Mar Fairgrounds in previous years.

The deadline to apply is midnight Wednesday, March 15. Eligibility details and applications are at https://dondiegoscholarship.org/scholarships/.

Scholarships are offered in six categories. Individual awards range from $1,000 to $5,000.

Scholarships of $5,000, $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 will be awarded in each of fo...



