Don Diego Scholarship Foundation opens 2023 College Scholarship applications

DEL MAR – Don Diego Scholarship Foundation offers $65,500 in 2023 college scholarships to exceptional students who reside in the San Diego area and have participated in the San Diego County Fair and/or other activities associated with the Del Mar Fairgrounds in previous years.

The deadline to apply is midnight Wednesday, March 15. Eligibility details and applications are at https://dondiegoscholarship.org/scholarships/.

Scholarships are offered in six categories. Individual awards range from $1,000 to $5,000.

Scholarships of $5,000, $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 will be awarded in each of fo...