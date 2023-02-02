Theatre Talk goes down memory lane

The Marvelous Wonderettes perform at their 1958 Senior Prom; singing their hearts out, from left, Betty Jean Reynolds (Chelsea Emma Franko), Missy Miller (Alessa Neeck), Cindy Lou Huffington (Ariella Kvashny) and Suzy Simpson (Megan Carmitchel), trying to influence the votes for the Prom Queen.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Dear Fellas,

The Welk Theatre has the perfect Valentine's Day gift waiting for you and it is calorie free. Grab your best girl and take her to the Springfield High Senior Prom. It's 1958 and you won't even have to dance.

"The Marvelous Wonderettes" is a fun filled musical medley covering two decades.

Known locally, simply as 'The Welk,' this family friendly theatre is recognized across the county for its good taste, good shows, and good performances.

"The Marvelous Wonderettes" is no exception. It's about four best friends w...