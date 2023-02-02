Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

NCTD offers free rides to commemorate Rosa Parks' birthday

All NCTD Transit Modes free on Feb. 4 - ‘Transit Equity Day’

 
Last updated 2/1/2023 at 9:56am



OCEANSIDE – In 1955, Rosa Parks was riding home from a long day at work by bus when she refused to give up her seat to white riders so they could sit down. The actions of the 42-year-old activist invigorated the struggle for racial equality. To commemorate Rosa Parks’ birthday, and all she stood for, North County Transit District (NCTD) is joining other public transportation agencies around the country in recognizing Feb. 4, as “Transit Equity Day” and offering free rides on all NCTD modes – Coaster, Breeze, Sprinter, Flex and Lift – for the entire day.

“Commemorating Ms. Park...



