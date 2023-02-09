Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

AAUW holds speech contest for mentees

 
Last updated 2/9/2023 at 11:54am

Village News/Courtesy photos

All four judges, from left, Lucy Boyd-Wilson, Maritza Gonzalez, Pam Eskue, and Karen Trapane, were members of Fallbrook Toastmasters.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook chapter of the American Association of University Women's Mentorship Group's annual speech contest was held in the community room at the Fallbrook library. The topic of this year's speech was, "What can we do to advocate for women's rights?" The room was packed with more than 50 people in the audience.

Before the contest, several girls attended coaching sessions to learn how to organize their speeches, eliminate filler words and how to stand comfortably without fidgeting while projecting their voices. Five mentees participated in the speech contest. The judges a...



