Smart home technology allows the homeowner to improve their home's energy efficiency, including the programming of smart LED light bulbs. Village News/Metro

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

If you're looking to make your home more energy efficient, smart technology can help.

There are plenty of smart home technologies that can make your home more sustainable, reduce its carbon footprint, and lower the costs it takes to operate.

Want to improve your home's energy efficiency? Try one (or more) of these smart options.

• Thermostats: Smart thermostats automate your home's temperature, customizing it based on your schedule and habits. There are several different kinds, and they can save you an average of 8% annually on your energy bill...