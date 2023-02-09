Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Improve your home's energy efficiency

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/9/2023 at 11:38am

Smart home technology allows the homeowner to improve their home's energy efficiency, including the programming of smart LED light bulbs. Village News/Metro

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

If you're looking to make your home more energy efficient, smart technology can help.

There are plenty of smart home technologies that can make your home more sustainable, reduce its carbon footprint, and lower the costs it takes to operate.

Want to improve your home's energy efficiency? Try one (or more) of these smart options.

• Thermostats: Smart thermostats automate your home's temperature, customizing it based on your schedule and habits. There are several different kinds, and they can save you an average of 8% annually on your energy bill...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/09/2023 13:00