Travel is good for your health
Last updated 2/9/2023 at 3:57pm
Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News
It was around ten o'clock one night when I heard my phone plink notifying me of a message. Concerned it might be one of my far away family members, I checked to see who it was.
It turned out to be a former bridge partner waving to me from the back of a camel. (His name is Edward Carson Beall and he used to live in Pala with his wife Suzie who passed from cancer about four years ago.)
I texted back, "How did you get there?"
He texted back, "I flew on Emirates Airlines to Abu Dhabi."
"No, how'd you get on the camel?"
"With difficult...
