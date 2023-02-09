Travel is good for your health

Ed Beall rides a camel in the desert on his way to a Bedouin camp after arriving in Abu Dhabi. Village News/Courtesy photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

It was around ten o'clock one night when I heard my phone plink notifying me of a message. Concerned it might be one of my far away family members, I checked to see who it was.

It turned out to be a former bridge partner waving to me from the back of a camel. (His name is Edward Carson Beall and he used to live in Pala with his wife Suzie who passed from cancer about four years ago.)

I texted back, "How did you get there?"

He texted back, "I flew on Emirates Airlines to Abu Dhabi."

"No, how'd you get on the camel?"

"With difficult...