Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Happycikleball New Year tournament attracts 192 players

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/9/2023 at 12:04pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Tennis and Pickleball Club hosted the Happycikleball New Year doubles tournament Jan. 28 and attracted 192 players.

“That’s about as much as we could do. We have 16 courts,” said tournament organizer Rex Neilson.

That allowed for 64 players in each of three sessions without having to utilize the lights. The tournament had men’s, women’s, and mixed competition at the 4.5/4.0, 3.5, and 3.0 levels.

“There were people from all over,” Neilson said. “We had one from Santa Barbara.”

Jimmy Margoles lives in Frisco, Colorado, but was...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/09/2023 13:01