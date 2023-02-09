Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warriors 3-2 after first five league boys basketball games

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/9/2023 at 12:01pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

After five Valley League games, Fallbrook High School’s boys basketball team had a 3-2 league record.

The Jan. 27 win over Escondido improved the Warriors to 10-13 overall. “We’re watching them grow,” said Fallbrook coach Jonathan Terry.

After the first five league games of the 2021-22 season, Fallbrook was 2-3 in league play and 7-12 overall. Last year’s roster had five seniors and also included the Washington brothers who have moved to Texas. “We were so senior-heavy last year,” Terry said. “I don’t have any returning starters from last...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/09/2023 13:57