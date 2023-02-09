Warriors 3-2 after first five league boys basketball games

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

After five Valley League games, Fallbrook High School’s boys basketball team had a 3-2 league record.

The Jan. 27 win over Escondido improved the Warriors to 10-13 overall. “We’re watching them grow,” said Fallbrook coach Jonathan Terry.

After the first five league games of the 2021-22 season, Fallbrook was 2-3 in league play and 7-12 overall. Last year’s roster had five seniors and also included the Washington brothers who have moved to Texas. “We were so senior-heavy last year,” Terry said. “I don’t have any returning starters from last...